Lynx Adds Free WiFi To Buses

No data plan? No problem. That’s the message from Lynx to its bus passengers. The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority is offering free WiFi in all 300 of its buses.

Lynx spokesman Matt Friedman said it’s the first phase of a series of new technologies the transportation authority will roll out in 2017.

“We can’t ask you as the customer, the paying customer to use all the technology that we’re putting out there if we don’t give you the first step, if we don’t give you the appropriate tools," said Friedman.

"And that, in this case, is WiFi. Not everyone has a data plan on their devices. Well, you don’t need your data plan now.”

Lynx is also working on a smartphone payment system for passengers, and apps to help people plan their trips.

“We really help people stay tuned as we start rolling out our mobile fare payment system later this year, as well as also real time applications for the customers so folks can see where buses are and have an easier time planning their trip," said Friedman.

It cost $280,000 to put WiFi on the bus fleet, but Friedman says Lynx will be able to sell advertising to help offset the cost.