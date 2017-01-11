Arrests Made As Manhunt Continues For Orlando Police Shooting Suspect

Authorities have arrested the niece of a fugitive wanted in two killings, including the shooting of an Orlando police officer.

Online court records show that 27-year-old Lakensha Smith-Loyd was arrested Wednesday on a charge of accessory, a day after the fugitive's supervisor at a fried chicken restaurant was arrested on a similar charge.

Smith-Loyd's uncle, 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, is the focus of an intense manhunt that started Monday, when Orlando Police say he shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton as she approached him outside a Wal-Mart.

Loyd had been wanted previously for the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in mid-December.

An arrest affidavit for Loyd's supervisor, Zarghee Mayan, says that Smith-Loyd collected money from Mayan on behalf of her uncle just days after the slaying of the ex-girlfriend.

During the manhunt, Deputy Norman Lewis with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was killed during a traffic accident. He played on the University of Central Florida football team, and is described as a “gentle giant.”

The reward to find Loyd is up to $100,000. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said there have been more than 500 tips.

“In fact there were times when we just missed him. He has been able to avoid capture. He’s not going to be able to do that much longer,” said Demings.

Funerals for the officers are planned for Friday and Saturday.

Clayton was known for volunteering and mentoring to prevent youth violence. Her adult son Johnny spoke at a vigil, saying everything his mom worked for, she died for.

To do that, law enforcement say they need to find the person who led to the deaths of two of their own this week.