Ranch's Request For More Water Near Silver Springs Draws Legal Action From Environmentalists

By Amy Green
Published January 10, 2017 at 1:00 AM EST
Silver Springs. Photo: NPR
Environmentalists are taking legal action against a ranch's request for more water near Silver Springs State Park, some 90 miles northwest of Orlando.

They plan on protesting as water managers meet Tuesday.

The environmentalists including the St. Johns Riverkeeper and Florida Defenders of the Environment filed the petition challenging the Sleepy Creek Lands' permit request.

The ranch wants an increase in its water allocation of more than a million gallons a day.

The petition sends the issue before an administrative judge. The St. Johns River Water Management District board postponed its vote.

But the environmentalists plan on going ahead with their protest. They say the increase would strain Silver Springs and exacerbate nutrient pollution.

The protest starts at 10 a.m. at the district's office in Palatka.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
