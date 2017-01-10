© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Maitland Art And History Center Writer In Residence Danny Powell

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 10, 2017 at 9:19 AM EST
Danny Powell's studio overlooks the courtyard at the Maitland Arts &amp; History Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Danny Powell's studio overlooks the courtyard at the Maitland Arts & History Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Danny Powell keeps alive the spirit of the artist’s colony at the Maitland Art and History Center. Powell is the center’s first writer in residence. We visited his studio where he explained how his work is influenced by this place steeped in artistic history.

J. Andre Smith founded the artists colony in Maitland in 1937. It's a fantastic architectural oasis just steps away from the rumbling traffic of 17-92. Giant oak trees draped with Spanish moss loom over the Mayan themed courtyard. There’s a nook where Smith took tea with Central Florida author Zora Neale Hurston.

Writer in residence Danny Powell is working on a series of short storiesinspired by photographs he picks up in antique stores. His project’s called “Fo(u)nd memories."

[masterslider id="83"]

 

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionMaitland Art & History CenterJ. Andre SmithDanny Powell
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details