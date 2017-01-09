No, You Can't Mount A Gun On A Drone: Orlando Looks At UAV Regulations

Orlando could get new regulations on drones Monday.The city council is holding a second vote on regulations for unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. It would make it a crime to operate a drone while under the influence, and you can’t mount a weapon on a drone or use it to spy on people.

Residents can’t operate a drone within 500 feet of a school without permission from the school. City officials say the proposed rules are designed to keep residents safe.

Some of the regulations are generating controversy: Residents would need a permit to fly a drone within 500 feet of a venue, park or gathering with more than 1,000 guests.

The Federal Aviation Administration last year released long awaited small drone rules, allowing commercial operation of drones.