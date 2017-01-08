© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four Months After Explosion, SpaceX Plans Return To Flight

By Brendan Byrne
Published January 8, 2017 at 7:26 AM EST
Ten Iridium NEXT satellites are stacked and encapsulated in the Falcon 9 fairing ahead of Sunday's launch attempt. Photo: Iridium Corporate / Twitter
Ten Iridium NEXT satellites are stacked and encapsulated in the Falcon 9 fairing ahead of Sunday's launch attempt. Photo: Iridium Corporate / Twitter

UPDATE: Weather at Vandenberg Air Force Station has delayed the launch until Saturday, January 14 says SpaceX and Iridium Corporation. 

SpaceX plans to return to flight Saturday after an accident this summer grounded the fleet. It hoped to launch earlier this week, but weather forced launch officials to find a new date.

During a routine test, a Falcon 9 rocket exploded at Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40, destroying the rocket and satellite, and damaging the pad.

After a four month investigation SpaceX says it figured out the cause of the explosion: a failed helium pressure tank.

Now, the private space company is ready to return to flight, launching a fleet of commercial communication satellites from a pad at Vandenberg Air Force Station in California. Launch technicians completed a test fire of the rocket this week – the same test that caused September’s explosion.

SpaceX plans to return to flight on Florida’s Space Coast later this month.

Tags
SpaceXSpaceiridiumreturn to flightvandenberg
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details