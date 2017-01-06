© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Democratic Black Caucus Of Florida President Henry Crespo Sr.

By Matthew Peddie
Published January 6, 2017 at 4:40 AM EST
Henry Crespo Sr. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Henry Crespo Sr. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Next week the Florida Democratic Party elects a new chair. Candidates include Stephen Bittel from Miami-Dade, Dwight Bullard from Gadsen County, Leah Carius from Osceola County, Alan Clendenin from Bradford County and Lisa King from Duval. 

The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida wants to make sure whoever’s elected has their interests at heart, and they’ll be talking to candidates in Orlando today. The president of the DBCF, Henry Crespo Sr, joins us to talk about the issues of concern to the caucus, and the future of the party in Florida.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionFlorida Democratic PartyDemocratic Black Caucus of Florida
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details