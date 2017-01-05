© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gun Bill Bans Sale Of Assault Weapons In Florida

By Catherine Welch
Published January 5, 2017 at 10:01 AM EST
Florida Capitol/Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Florida Capitol/Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A central Florida Republican says don’t expect legislation banning the sale of assault weapons to gain traction in the Statehouse. A proposed bill would ban the kind of weapon used in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Orlando democrats Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith and Sen. Linda Stewart want to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.  Stewart points to the gunman of the Pulse nightclub shooting who used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 49 victims.

“He went in with so many bullets at his disposal, that one person had no problem gunning down a whole club full of people,” said Stewart.

But Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley of Ocala said the ban would leave law-abiding citizens unarmed.

“We want fewer people harmed by violence,” said Baxley, “but to me the approached they’re taking with the gun ban is similar to saying we’re going to fight obesity by collecting forks.”

Baxley said there needs to be legislation getting at the root of gun violence, such as addressing mental health issues.

Central Florida News, Pulse, gun legislation, assault weapon
Catherine Welch
