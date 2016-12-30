Spotlight: Music For The Blind Program Teaches Students To Play "By Ear"

Music educator Bill Brown has been teaching his students to play “by ear” for decades. In the '90s he started recording these lessons so students could practice at home.

He noticed this kind of learning was particularly helpful to his students who were visually impaired. That’s what sparked Brown’s Music for the Blindproject.

"These are some of the bravest people I have ever dealt with, and the most positive outlook on life that you're going to find, you're going to find there. So, it's actually been an inspiration to me and I see it as a blessing and a privilege to have been able to work with people who are visually impaired," said Brown.

