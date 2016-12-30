Intersection: Orlando's Year In Sports

Is Orlando a genuine sports town? We put that question to Associated Press sports reporter Terrance Harris. He takes a look at the sports highlights from 2016 and a look ahead to next year.

"You knew Orlando had it's place because of the Magic," says Harris.

"When you're an NBA city, you're major. But what we did not see coming, we did not see the pro bowl coming. The ACC football championship- that came at the last minute. And you also have the NCAA tournament coming in March, so right now, Orlando's kind of hopping."

Could 2017 be the year the Magic make the playoffs?

"Well, it's looking kind of dicey, but it's still early."

Harris says it could take some time for the team to really gel. "Unfortunately I don't think everyone within the Magic organization has that time. There's some pressure to win, and they need to produce."

Harris also talks about the UCF Knights football team's learning curve under a new coach, and what he's looking forward to covering in 2017.