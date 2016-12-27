© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Kissimmee Hotel Fire Set Intentionally, Says Florida Fire Marshal

By Catherine Welch
Published December 27, 2016 at 9:33 AM EST

Investigators say a fire at a Kissimmee hotel was intentionally set.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s office said several mattresses outside the Unno Boutique Hotel were set on fire. No other details have been released.

The fire last Friday left 250 guests without a place to stay. Many of those stranded ended up staying at a shelter.

The fire marshal’s office says the investigation is on-going and urges anyone with information to call the state’s arson tip hotline at 1-877-NO ARSON or 1-877-662-7766.

Information leading to a conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.

Catherine Welch
