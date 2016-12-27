Intersection: Diane Rehm Looks Back On 37 Years In Broadcasting

The Diane Rehm show may have ended, but the show’s iconic host isn’t stepping away from the microphone just yet. We revisit a conversation with Diane Rehm recorded live at Orlando’s Bob Carr Theater in June, where she reflects on her storied career in broadcasting and looks ahead to the next chapter.

Listen to Diane Rehm describe her interview with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office in 1999:

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Oval_Office.mp3"][/audio]