Florida Hospital Medical Group Will Lay Off Workers Next Year

Dozens of workers will be laid off next year from Florida Hospital Medical Group.

Florida Hospital Medical Group bills itself as the largest multi-specialty doctor’s group in Central Florida, with more than 500 doctors and more than 2,000 employees.

Florida Hospital Medical Group notified the state that it plans to lay off 67 workers next year, mostly insurance specialists and refund specialists. The layoffs are coming because Florida Hospital is switching to a new electronic medical records software and the central billing function will now be outsourced.

"Florida Hospital Medical Group is rolling out a new operational system designed to improve the patient experience, and streamline policies and procedures," the hospital wrote in a statement. "Certain roles and responsibilities have changed, and as a result, several-dozen FHMG positions are being eliminated. All impacted employees were notified early this year, and are able to apply for other positions within the organization.”

Florida Hospital Medical Group made more than $360 million dollars in revenue in 2014, but ended the year losing $17 million. Florida Hospital Medical Group had seven doctors making more than $1 million dollars in 2014.