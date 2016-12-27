© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Are Public-Private Partnerships The New Road Toward New Roads?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 27, 2016 at 8:08 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
President-elect Donald Trump has made privatization of public works a centerpiece of his strategy to rebuild America’s aging infrastructure. So far, proposals from his new infrastructure task force include billions of dollars in tax credits for private investors willing to tackle big public infrastructure projects…like roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems.

90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to explain what he views as the pros and cons of public-private partnerships.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
