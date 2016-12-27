Fishkind Conversations: Are Public-Private Partnerships The New Road Toward New Roads?

President-elect Donald Trump has made privatization of public works a centerpiece of his strategy to rebuild America’s aging infrastructure. So far, proposals from his new infrastructure task force include billions of dollars in tax credits for private investors willing to tackle big public infrastructure projects…like roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems.

90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to explain what he views as the pros and cons of public-private partnerships.