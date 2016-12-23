Intersection: Holiday Reading

Got a stack of books on your bedside table you just haven’t had time to read this year? Well, so does Brittany Reinholt. She’s a librarian at the Winter Park Public Library. Reinholt talks over her favorite reads from 2016, what she’s looking forward to reading over the winter break.

Even though she’s surrounded by books, Reinholt still wishes she had more time to read. She says the library’s becoming much more than a place where you can check out books. Members are increasingly turning to the library to take computer courses, even get tech help with their smartphones.