© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmentalists Say Too Much Water In Everglades National Park Jeopardizes Endangered Sparrow

By Amy Green
Published December 23, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy Center for Biological Diversity
Photo courtesy Center for Biological Diversity

Environmentalists are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to control flooding in Everglades National Park that they say is jeopardizing an endangered sparrow.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other scientists say flooding in the western Everglades National Park is threatening the Cape Sable seaside sparrow with extinction.

Stuart Pimm of Duke University says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should move more water east and maintain a dry period of the sparrow's habitat during nesting season.

"My colleagues and I feel very strongly that an organization like the Army Corps ought not to be driving a species to extinction in the middle of one of our national parks."

Pimm says the flooding has cut the sparrow's population in half. Some 2,500 remain.

An Army Corps spokeswoman says the agency is working to balance the needs of the Cape Sable seaside sparrow with those of the Everglades and other species living there.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsevergladesEnvironmentcape sable seaside sparroweverglades national park
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details