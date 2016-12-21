Pine Hills Leaders Want Residents' Help To Curb Violent Crime

Orange County Commissioners want to hear what Pine Hills residents have to say about tackling violence in the area. They’re holding a public safety meeting tonight.

A 31 year old man, Brandon Bascom, was fatally shot on Silver Star Road last Saturday. Just one day earlier Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orlando Police Chief John Mina announced a joint operation to get guns off the streets and combat violent crime.

The sheriff’s office has opened a mobile sub-station in Pine Hills.

Sheriff Demings said homicides are up 50% in the area.

District 2 commissioner Bryan Nelson said the answer to curbing the violence isn't just about increasing law enforcement.

“It’s jobs, it’s education, it’s the interaction between law enforcement and the community.”

Nelson said police and sheriff's deputies need help from the public.

“For every set of cop’s eyes out on the street there’s a hundred or a thousand sets of eyes out there that could help be part of the solution and they’re not," said Nelson.

"That’s just from a law enforcement point of view, that’s an issue, and we’ve got to get more community involvement.”

Nelson said he’s also focused on tackling crime in South Apopka.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Dolphin Room at Barnett Park.