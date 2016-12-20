Intersection: Helping Veteran Entrepreneurs

Veterans who want to get their business up and running once they leave the military can now get entrepreneurial mentoring at the University of Central Florida.

UCF's business incubation program has a free course starting in January that aims to help veterans transfer the skills they learned in the military over to the world of business.

Ricardo Garcia is program's government resources manager and a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan. We sit down with Garcia and Gordon Hogan, the director of the UCF business incubation program to talk about how veterans can turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality.

You can find out more about the program here.