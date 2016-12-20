Homeless Memorial Service Pays Tribute To People Who Died While Living On The Streets Of Orlando

People who passed away while living on the streets of Orlando in 2016 will be remembered at a church service this morning.

The names of those who died will be read out, and a candle lit for each person.

Michael Dippy is the executive director of IDignity, one of the groups that helps organize the annual service. He said it’s a chance for friends and neighbors of the homeless who died to pay their respects, and to recognize that these were valuable members of the community.

“And to also look in the face of homelessness and go as a community are we going to allow this to continue to happen," Dippy added.

"Are we going to do our best to address this as an issue so there are less and less people that are dying that have experienced homelessness?”

Dippy said it’s an emotional service- hearing the names read out and seeing the candles lit.

"It’s just such an honor to these individuals and to the community as a whole that we are dignifying them, by recognizing them but also by calling out their individual name, lighting a candle for their name.”

The service at Trinity Lutheran Chapel in downtown Orlando begins at 10:30 a.m.