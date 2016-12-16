Spotlight: Dangerous Theatre In Sanford Continues A Holiday Tradition

This is the last weekend of the first production from a brand-new central Florida theatre company.

Dangerous Theatre is taking over what was called the Princess Theatre in Sanford. This weekend they’re wrapping up a holiday play called “The Perfect Gift,” written by the head of Dangerous Theatre, Winnie Wenglewick.

Wenglewick has a long history in theatre, stretching back to the 90’s when she first lived in Orlando. She moved to Denver, where Dangerous Theatre has been up and running for the last 10 years.

Wenglewick tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston that “The Perfect Gift” is just the beginning – she’s ready for the challenge of taking over the historic theatre as a permanent performance space offering both traditional and cutting-edge theatre. Listen to the conversation by clicking on the audio player above!