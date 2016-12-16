Law Enforcement Agencies Pledge New Ways to Curb Violence in Pine Hills
Just days after a mother was shot at a gas station in Pine Hills, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and Orlando Police Chief John Mina are pledging new ways to keep that community safe. The announcement involves targeted crime reduction and collaboration with pastors and other officials. Pine Hills has seen a slight increase in gun violence over the past few weeks. One of the more recent shootings resulted in the death of a pregnant woman.