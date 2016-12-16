© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: The Fate of The Affordable Care Act In Florida

By Radio Intern
Published December 16, 2016 at 5:09 AM EST
supporters-of-the-affordable-care-act-cheer-outside-the-supreme-court-on-thursday-after-justices-upheld-the-laws-subsidies

For people who want their insurance to kick in January 1st, enrollment has been extended through Monday December 19th.

With that said, the big question for those who get their health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act is, what will happen to the ACA once President Elect Donald Trump takes office January 20th.

According to the Miami Herald, 1.5 million Florida residents were covered by Obamacare through the first quarter of 2016, and half a million signed up during the first four weeks of open enrollment which began in November.

Now they're wondering what will happen to their health insurance.

90.7's Matthew Peddie was joined in the studio by Anne Packham, healthcare navigator, and 90.7's Abe Aboraya. Daylina Miller joined from our partner station in Tampa, WUSF, by phone.

 

