Intersection: Public Defender Robert Wesley's Clothing Drive

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 16, 2016 at 4:46 AM EST
Orange &amp; Osceola County Public Defender Robert Wesley. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Orange & Osceola County Public Defender Robert Wesley. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

If you have business attire that’s in good condition that you don't want anymore, you can give those clothes to Robert Wesley. 

Wesley's the Orange County Public Defender, and since he started this job back in 2001 he's been running a clothing drive, asking for donations for defendants so they can look presentable in court.

Wesley explains why appearance makes a big difference to defendants, and he talks about the progress made in keeping kids out of the court system.

 

Central Florida NewsIntersectionJuvenile JusticeRobert WesleyAramis Ayala
