Intersection: Public Defender Robert Wesley's Clothing Drive
If you have business attire that’s in good condition that you don't want anymore, you can give those clothes to Robert Wesley.
Wesley's the Orange County Public Defender, and since he started this job back in 2001 he's been running a clothing drive, asking for donations for defendants so they can look presentable in court.
Wesley explains why appearance makes a big difference to defendants, and he talks about the progress made in keeping kids out of the court system.