© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump, Pence Bringing Victory Tour to Orlando

By Renata Sago
Published December 15, 2016 at 10:19 AM EST
President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Orlando with Vice President-elect, Mike Pence and Reince Preibus, his new chief of staff. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

President-elect Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick Indiana Governor Mike Pence are scheduled to touch down in Orlando Friday to thank Florida voters for helping them secure seats in the White House.

Trump will return to the Central Florida Fairgrounds where he spoke just days before he won support from 49.1 percent of Florida’s electorate and clinched all the state’s electoral votes.

That win helped catapult Trump into the White House, solidifying the popular saying every presidential campaign, “So goes Florida, so goes the rest of the country.”

Along the I-4 corridor, the swingiest region of the state, Trump won every county except Orange and Osceola.

The Orlando public rally will kick off at 7 p.m, right after a private fundraiser with his new chief of staff, former Republican National Committee chairman Reince Preibus.

The visit is taking place as part of Trump-Pence victory tour. Both men are speaking in battleground states they won during the contentious presidential race against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Those states include Ohio and North Carolina.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDonald TrumpSwingVote16Mike PenceReince Preibus
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details