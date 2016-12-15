Pitbull Releases His Visit Florida Contract, Was Paid Max Of $1M

Pitbull has tweeted out the details of his contract with Visit Florida.

Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, wrote in a tweet that he’s "taken Miami and Florida worldwide way before any contract, and will do so after."

Pitbull released the full contract that Visit Florida would not release, saying it contained trade secrets. The rapper was paid a maximum of $1 million by Visit Florida in seven installments.

In return, Pitbull provided Florida with mentions during a New Year’s Eve concert, filmed the Sexy Beaches video in Florida and participated in sweepstakes to promote Florida. He also recorded 15-second intros to be used in Visit Florida videos and was required to us #LoveFL at live concerts and on social media.

Incoming Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran filed a lawsuit this week to have the contract released. Visit Florida is a public-private partnership that received $75 million dollars of taxpayer money in 2015 to boost the tourism industry.