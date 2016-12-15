© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No State Action Against Water District Chairman In DeBary Development Proposal

By Amy Green
Published December 15, 2016 at 11:02 AM EST
Demonstrators gathered near Gemini Springs Park in May to protest the development. Photo by Amy Green
Demonstrators gathered near Gemini Springs Park in May to protest the development. Photo by Amy Green

The Florida Commission on Ethics is taking no action against the chairman of the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The finding comes after a complaint over the chairman's involvement in a city of DeBary plan to develop conservation land the water management district owns.

The city of DeBary had hired John Miklos' consulting firm to help with the land's acquisition east of a SunRail station, where the city believed a development would encourage ridership.

But his involvement with the plan and position with the St. Johns River Water Management District sparked conflict-of-interest concerns among environmentalists and DeBary residents.

The Florida Commission on Ethics found no probable cause to believe that Miklos had a conflicting relationship or that he accepted compensation aimed at influencing him.

Miklos did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The city of DeBary eventually dropped its bid to develop the land, and the water management district retains its ownership.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns river water management districtEnvironmentDeBary
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details