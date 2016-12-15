No State Action Against Water District Chairman In DeBary Development Proposal

The Florida Commission on Ethics is taking no action against the chairman of the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The finding comes after a complaint over the chairman's involvement in a city of DeBary plan to develop conservation land the water management district owns.

The city of DeBary had hired John Miklos' consulting firm to help with the land's acquisition east of a SunRail station, where the city believed a development would encourage ridership.

But his involvement with the plan and position with the St. Johns River Water Management District sparked conflict-of-interest concerns among environmentalists and DeBary residents.

The Florida Commission on Ethics found no probable cause to believe that Miklos had a conflicting relationship or that he accepted compensation aimed at influencing him.

Miklos did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The city of DeBary eventually dropped its bid to develop the land, and the water management district retains its ownership.