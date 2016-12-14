© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will Alan Grayson Run Again For Congress? If So, Where?

By Catherine Welch
Published December 14, 2016 at 12:38 PM EST
706px-alan_grayson_updated_headshot

Congressman Alan Grayson has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run again for Congress. Grayson filed just days after the November election, and said he may make another bid for Congress.

Grayson gave up his congressional seat to run for the Senate. He lost in the democratic primary, but says money still found its way to his campaign.

Federal Elections Commission guidelines require him to establish an on-going campaign, he said, once a certain amount is raised after Election Day. So that’s what he did when he filed to run – not in his former district, the 9th – but in the 11th district where Republican Daniel Webster just won.

“You have to meet two requirements to be elected to congress, one is to be 25 years old, and the other is to be a resident of your state,” said Grayson. “Right now Florida has 27 congressional districts and when the time comes I will make a decision about whether to run and in which district to run.”

Grayson and Webster have a political history that goes back to 2010 when Webster defeated Grayson for the 8th district seat.

Grayson returned to the House two years later in the 9th district.

Tags
Central Florida NewsAlan GraysonDaniel Webster
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details