Will Alan Grayson Run Again For Congress? If So, Where?

Congressman Alan Grayson has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run again for Congress. Grayson filed just days after the November election, and said he may make another bid for Congress.

Grayson gave up his congressional seat to run for the Senate. He lost in the democratic primary, but says money still found its way to his campaign.

Federal Elections Commission guidelines require him to establish an on-going campaign, he said, once a certain amount is raised after Election Day. So that’s what he did when he filed to run – not in his former district, the 9th – but in the 11th district where Republican Daniel Webster just won.

“You have to meet two requirements to be elected to congress, one is to be 25 years old, and the other is to be a resident of your state,” said Grayson. “Right now Florida has 27 congressional districts and when the time comes I will make a decision about whether to run and in which district to run.”

Grayson and Webster have a political history that goes back to 2010 when Webster defeated Grayson for the 8th district seat.

Grayson returned to the House two years later in the 9th district.