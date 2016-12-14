© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX, Boeing Delay Commercial Crew Test Launches

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 14, 2016 at 8:59 AM EST
This artist's concept shows a SpaceX Crew Dragon docking with the International Space Station, as it will during a mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. NASA is partnering with Boeing and SpaceX to build a new generation of human-rated spacecraft capable of taking astronauts to the station and back to Earth, thereby expanding research opportunities in orbit.Photo: SpaceX
This artist's concept shows a SpaceX Crew Dragon docking with the International Space Station, as it will during a mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program. NASA is partnering with Boeing and SpaceX to build a new generation of human-rated spacecraft capable of taking astronauts to the station and back to Earth, thereby expanding research opportunities in orbit.Photo: SpaceX

NASA will have to wait a bit longer to send humans to space from US soil.

The space agency pays two private companies, SpaceX and Boeing, to build and launch spacecraft that will send astronauts to the International Space Station.

But first these companies launch unmanned test flights, and those flights have been delayed. SpaceX is targeting a launch at the end of next year and Boeing will follow in June of 2018.

While NASA didn’t say why the target dates slipped, a delay was expected after an explosion earlier this year grounded the SpaceX rocket fleet. In a statement, SpaceX said the team is working to complete the final steps of that investigation.

Boeing said in a statement while there will always be a tremendous interest in key dates, astronaut safety is its primary concern.

There is a bit of a time crunch for NASA. The space agency has a contract to launch US astronauts on Russian spacecraft through the end of 2018, and there’s no indication that contract will be extended.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details