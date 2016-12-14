Brevard Teachers' Union Disappointed In Pay Raise Amounts

Brevard County teachers are getting small raises. The union and district agreed to a 1.3 percent increase.

The money will be divvied up based on last year’s teacher evaluations. This comes out to about $580 for a teacher with the best yearly evaluation. That’s compared to $2,400 raises last year for teachers rated “highly effective." Teachers rated "effective" will get $475, and those who need improvement will get $158.

Brevard Federation of Teachers Vice President Anthony Colucci said the amount is a disappointment as more expectations are placed on teachers working with fewer resources.

“[We're] working with students who are dealing with some very challenging circumstances in their lives and then you know, to turn around and get $581, it doesn’t make us feel valued,” said Colucci.

Colucci said those circumstances include more students who are homeless and more students on free and reduced lunch. Part of the teacher raises will be paid retroactively since the school year is half-way through.

Last year, Brevard teachers got the biggest pay raise they’d seen in years.