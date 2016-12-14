Brevard County Looks To Boost Hiring In Health Care Industry

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects half of the 50 fastest growing jobs in Brevard County in the coming years are in health care.

Nursing, medical assistant and pharmacist technician jobs are getting the most jobs, while surgeon, nursing and substance abuse counselor jobs are growing at the fastest pace.

“How do we develop or further develop health care talent pipelines?" asked Carol Macrander, the health care sector strategist for CareerSource Brevard. "We’ve been hearing that our health care industry partners are having a difficult time locating the talent they need.”

The public-private workforce training agency CareerSource Brevard is hosting a consortium Wednesday to meet with officials from the health care industry. Brevard County has seen an influx of retirees, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

