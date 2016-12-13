Intersection: Florida Budget Battle On The Horizon?

The two chambers of Florida’s government often clash with each other- and with the Governor.

Next year looks set for a showdown too with the Senate president lining up big spending projects, facing a house speaker committed to small government and cracking down on lobbyists.

The incoming Florida house and senate leaders have very different philosophies and goals. We look at what House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron want to accomplish, and how they could clash over Medicaid expansion, the environment, education and other big issues.

Lynn Hatter is news director at the public radio station in Tallahassee, WFSU, and she has a ringside seat to the legislative action. She joins us to preview the budget battle to come in 2017.