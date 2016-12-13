Fishkind Conversations: Do Economic Incentives Really Lure Businesses?

There’s been a lot of news recently about economic incentive payments for businesses. After attention was focused on a Carrier furnace plant’s plans to move 2,000 jobs to Mexico from Indiana, the state offered Carrier $7 million in incentives to keep 800 of them.

And here in Florida, there’s a legislative storm brewing over economic incentive payments – Governor Rick Scott has favored them in the past, but incoming House Speaker Richard Corcoran has called them “corporate welfare.”

90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to weigh in on whether economic incentive payments work. His answer? “Sometimes.”