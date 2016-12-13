© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Do Economic Incentives Really Lure Businesses?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 13, 2016 at 2:54 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
There’s been a lot of news recently about economic incentive payments for businesses. After attention was focused on a Carrier furnace plant’s plans to move 2,000 jobs to Mexico from Indiana, the state offered Carrier $7 million in incentives to keep 800 of them.

And here in Florida, there’s a legislative storm brewing over economic incentive payments – Governor Rick Scott has favored them in the past, but incoming House Speaker Richard Corcoran has called them “corporate welfare.”

90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to weigh in on whether economic incentive payments work. His answer? “Sometimes.”

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
