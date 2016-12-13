Central Florida Counties Among Those Awarded Funding For Controlling Bears In Neighborhoods

Four central Florida counties are among 12 counties across the state receiving more funding to keep bears out of neighborhoods.

The money is aimed at providing bear-resistant trash bins at a reduced cost in neighborhoods that are the most prone to bear activity.

Seminole County is the biggest recipient with $159,000. Lake and Orange counties are getting $150,000 and Volusia County $80,000.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population.

Florida wildlife authorities say the funding is necessary as a growing bear population means more bears in neighborhoods. The animal was removed from the state's threatened list in 2012.

Some of the funding comes from last year's bear hunt, the state's first in two decades.