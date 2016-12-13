© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Counties Among Those Awarded Funding For Controlling Bears In Neighborhoods

By Amy Green
Published December 13, 2016 at 10:48 AM EST
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Four central Florida counties are among 12 counties across the state receiving more funding to keep bears out of neighborhoods.

The money is aimed at providing bear-resistant trash bins at a reduced cost in neighborhoods that are the most prone to bear activity.

Seminole County is the biggest recipient with $159,000. Lake and Orange counties are getting $150,000 and Volusia County $80,000.

Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population.

Florida wildlife authorities say the funding is necessary as a growing bear population means more bears in neighborhoods. The animal was removed from the state's threatened list in 2012.

Some of the funding comes from last year's bear hunt, the state's first in two decades.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
