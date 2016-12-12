© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Six Months Later, Pulse Owner Reflects On Mass Shooting In First In-Depth Interview

By Amy Green
Published December 12, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Barbara Poma (right) addresses reporters with her husband Rosario by her side. Photo by Catherine Welch.
Six months ago Monday a gunman opened fire at Pulse, leaving more than 100 dead or wounded in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The massacre put Orlando at the center of national debate about gun control, terrorism and xenophobia as mass attacks continue as an all-too-common occurrence.

90.7's Amy Green talked with Pulse owner Barbara Poma in her first in-depth interview about the ordeal at the gay nightclub she established as a tribute to her brother, who died of AIDS.

Listen to the interview by clicking on the player above.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
