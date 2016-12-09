© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coffee Shop Clash Over “I Love Journalism” T-Shirt Sparks Reflections On Post-Election Press

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 9, 2016 at 3:43 AM EST
UCF journalism professor Rick Brunson got a shocking response to this t-shirt. Image: Rick Brunson
UCF journalism professor Rick Brunson got a shocking response to this t-shirt. Image: Rick Brunson

University of Central Florida journalism professor Rick Brunson has become something of a Facebook sensation, with a recent post that's been shared nearly 500 times at last check. It recounts a morning earlier this week, when he threw on an old T-shirt that says “I Love Journalism” and headed to his usual Orlando coffee shop.

Brunson says one of his fellow regulars was in the midst of his usual good-natured needling of Brunson over being part of the so-called liberal media, when he noticed Brunson's T-shirt and called over to another regular in a “Make America Great Again” hat to ask what he thought of it.

Brunson tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston it was this second man’s response that shocked and sobered him.

Click on the player above to hear Brunson's insight on that encounter and on the current climate for journalists across the country.

 

Tags
Central Florida News
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details