Coffee Shop Clash Over “I Love Journalism” T-Shirt Sparks Reflections On Post-Election Press

University of Central Florida journalism professor Rick Brunson has become something of a Facebook sensation, with a recent post that's been shared nearly 500 times at last check. It recounts a morning earlier this week, when he threw on an old T-shirt that says “I Love Journalism” and headed to his usual Orlando coffee shop.

Brunson says one of his fellow regulars was in the midst of his usual good-natured needling of Brunson over being part of the so-called liberal media, when he noticed Brunson's T-shirt and called over to another regular in a “Make America Great Again” hat to ask what he thought of it.

Brunson tells 90.7's Nicole Darden-Creston it was this second man’s response that shocked and sobered him.

