Spotlight: Latino LGBT FUERZAfest Is A First For Orlando's Arts Scene

By Crystal Chavez
Published December 9, 2016 at 1:26 PM EST
Panel kicks off Orlando's first FUERZAfest.
FUERZAfest, a Latino LGBT festival dedicated to all affected by the Pulse nightclub tragedy is underway through Sunday. The event comes nearly six months after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

FUERZAFest includes theater productions and competitions, film screenings, and discussion panels on issues affecting the LGBT community.

Director Mario Colón says art is a significant part of the healing process. The ticket proceeds benefit Proyecto Somos Orlando, an organization that provides mental health services following Pulse.

Hear more about the festival from Colón by clicking on the audio player at the top of this post.

And below, a web extra in Spanish with a few of the actors in town from Miami for this first-ever FUERZAfest.

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Fuerza-Espanol.mp3"][/audio]

 

 

Crystal Chavez
