Spotlight: Latino LGBT FUERZAfest Is A First For Orlando's Arts Scene

FUERZAfest, a Latino LGBT festival dedicated to all affected by the Pulse nightclub tragedy is underway through Sunday. The event comes nearly six months after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

FUERZAFest includes theater productions and competitions, film screenings, and discussion panels on issues affecting the LGBT community.

Director Mario Colón says art is a significant part of the healing process. The ticket proceeds benefit Proyecto Somos Orlando, an organization that provides mental health services following Pulse.

And below, a web extra in Spanish with a few of the actors in town from Miami for this first-ever FUERZAfest.

