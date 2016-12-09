© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Six Months After Shooting, Pulse Welcomes Mourners With Open Gates

By Amy Green
Published December 9, 2016 at 9:28 AM EST
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The gates in front of Pulse will open Monday as central Florida observes the six-month anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. as part of an event that will include prayer and music performed by the Orlando Gay Chorus.

Forty-nine white candles will be lit for each of those killed in the June 12 massacre. The building will remain closed.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma also plans on opening the gates at 2:02 a.m. for victims, families and staff. This event, observing the moment the shooting began, will be closed to the public.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and other leaders will gather at the Orange County Regional History Center at 5:30 p.m. for a separate event.

The history center is also opening a Pulse digital photo library on Monday.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulsePulse Shootingbarbara poma
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details