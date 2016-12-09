Six Months After Shooting, Pulse Welcomes Mourners With Open Gates

The gates in front of Pulse will open Monday as central Florida observes the six-month anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. as part of an event that will include prayer and music performed by the Orlando Gay Chorus.

Forty-nine white candles will be lit for each of those killed in the June 12 massacre. The building will remain closed.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma also plans on opening the gates at 2:02 a.m. for victims, families and staff. This event, observing the moment the shooting began, will be closed to the public.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and other leaders will gather at the Orange County Regional History Center at 5:30 p.m. for a separate event.

The history center is also opening a Pulse digital photo library on Monday.