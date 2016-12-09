Intersection: The Pulse Shooting From A 911 Dispatcher's Perspective

Recordings of calls made from inside Pulse Nightclub have now- with a few exceptions- been made public. For months, media organizations were locked in a legal battle to get those recordings released.

Previously on Intersection we’ve talked about the arguments made by media organizations for releasing those calls.

We’ve held back from broadcasting audio, except where we believe it helps tell the story of what happened during the shooting and how authorities responded.

Today we are going to play some tape from those calls, to illustrate just how dispatchers responded to the shooting. We want to warn you now that this content may be disturbing to some of our listeners.

Here's a note from News Director Catherine Welch on why we made the decision to air these calls.

Intersection’s Brendan Byrne has been listening to the calls and building a timeline of how the crisis unfolded. He joins Matthew Peddie to discuss those calls, along with former Bay Area 911 dispatcher Rachael Herron, and Chris Knight, who is a Salt Lake City based 911 dispatch trainer, and a former head of the Florida Highway Patrol from 2001 to 2007.