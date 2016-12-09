Intersection Sessions: Opera Singer D'Andrea Pelletier

Last year D’Andrea Pelletier joined us to perform some of her favorite holiday arias. This is an encore performance.

Pelletier is a real estate agent- but her passion is music, which she studied at UCF.

She says she’ll sometimes check out the acoustics of the properties she’s showing.

“As cliche as it is- yes I do,” says Pelletier.

“Before my clients come in, and if it’s a high rise I’ll just belt a really high note… and hope the neighbors don’t hear!”

Pelletier says ‘Summertime’ by George Gershwin, is one of the songs she often sings around Christmas time.

“Maybe it’s because we’re in Florida and it feels like summertime still,” she says.

But- she says- it fits perfectly with the holiday spirit.

“Now when I hear it, I just get so excited, because I think of my kids.”

Pelletier performs Ave Maria by Bach / Gounod and Summertime from the opera Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin.