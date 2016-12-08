© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
First Finalists Named In $10 Million Competition Targeting Nutrient Pollution In Water

By Amy Green
Published December 8, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
Mary Radabaugh in 2016. Photo by Amy Green
Teams from Delray Beach and the University of Idaho are the first finalists in a $10 million competition aimed at identifying ways of removing excess nutrients from waterways.

The Everglades Foundation's four-year competition targets phosphorus, the nutrient behind harmful algae blooms like those plaguing the Indian River Lagoon and other Florida waterways.

The foundation's Tom Van Lent says the Delray Beach team's proposal relies on a natural ocean mineral while the University of Idaho's is based on a plant scrubbing water clean.

"We got applicants that range from quite literally people working on their garages and are inventors in kind of the almost stereotypical image that we have of people working on a major breakthrough in their garage to some very large and sophisticated corporations."

Each team receives $5,000. Nutrient pollution is considered to be among the nation's most challenging and costly environmental problems.

Central Florida News indian river lagoon Environment everglades foundation nutrients
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
