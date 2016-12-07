© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Delta IV Launch Of Military Satellite "Success"

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 7, 2016 at 2:31 PM EST
Delta IV rocket launches WGS-8 satellite into orbit from Florida. Photo: ULA
Wednesday night’s launch sent a satellite for the U.S. military into orbit.

The WGS-8 satellite is an upgrade to a constellation of communications satellites operated by the Army. The update will increase the military’s communications capabilities

The satellite, manufacture by Boeing, has upgraded software and technology to protect against satellite jamming. The satellite system provides high-speed communications of military personnel across the globe

The launch is just the beginning of an active few weeks at the Space Coast. Next week a Pegasus rocket sends a small-sat constellation to orbit. Later in the week ULA will launch a commercial communications satellite on top of an Atlas V.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
