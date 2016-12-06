© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Mike Chitwood Pins On The Volusia County Sheriff's Badge

By Matthew Peddie
Published December 6, 2016 at 4:29 AM EST
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke to media in December 2016 before taking office. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Mike Chitwood talking to media about his plans for the sheriff's office. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

On January 1st 2017 Mike Chitwood takes over as Volusia County sheriff.

Chitwood’s been the chief of police in Daytona Beach for 10 years. As sheriff he’ll oversee law enforcement in a growing, and increasingly diverse county, and he says he wants his deputies to reflect that diversity.

Chitwood sits down with Intersection to talk about how he plans to engage with the community and back up deputies as they answer calls.

If going out on patrol is Chitwood’s strategy to win the trust of his deputies, he says he’s also committed to getting buy in from the citizens of Volusia County.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details