Intersection: Mike Chitwood Pins On The Volusia County Sheriff's Badge

On January 1st 2017 Mike Chitwood takes over as Volusia County sheriff.

Chitwood’s been the chief of police in Daytona Beach for 10 years. As sheriff he’ll oversee law enforcement in a growing, and increasingly diverse county, and he says he wants his deputies to reflect that diversity.

Chitwood sits down with Intersection to talk about how he plans to engage with the community and back up deputies as they answer calls.

If going out on patrol is Chitwood’s strategy to win the trust of his deputies, he says he’s also committed to getting buy in from the citizens of Volusia County.