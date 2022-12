“Stealth learning” is how Orlando Science Center president JoAnn Newman describes what goes on at Kids Town. It's the science center’s revamped exhibit for toddlers to seven year olds, and it wraps up science in an entertaining package.

It might look like a giant adventure playground, but there’s a serious mission behind it: getting young minds hooked on science. We visit the science center and talk to Newman and the VP of education, Heather Norton.