UPDATE: Pulse Owner Decides Against Selling Building, Promises Memorial To Mass Shooting Victims

By Amy Green
Published December 5, 2016 at 6:48 AM EST
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The owner of Pulse says she feels a personal obligation to create a permanent memorial at the site of the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

She will not sell the nightclub to the city of Orlando.

Barbara Poma tells 90.7 News in an exclusive interview she just isn't ready to walk away from the gay nightclub she established as a tribute to her brother, who died of AIDS.

Her decision comes after city staff proposed buying the building for $2.25 million to transform it into a memorial for the 49 who died in the June 12 massacre.

"Since that decision was made I've done nothing but struggle with it. And it's been really hard for me, and a lot of soul-searching and a lot of crying. And finally I just decided I was going to go with my heart again and just keep it and do the best I can with it."

Poma tells 90.7 News objections about the price played no part in her decision. She says it is too soon to know what kind of permanent memorial eventually will take shape at the site.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
