Top Solar Provider Moves Into Florida's Residential Market

The nation's top solar provider is moving into Florida's residential market.

SolarCity initially will serve customers of Orlando Utilities Commission and Duke Energy and will expand elsewhere in the state in the coming months.

The Tesla Motors subsidiary is opening an installation center in Clermont and is hiring for sales and operations positions.

The announcement comes after Florida voters in November rejected Amendment 1.

That was the utilities-backed state constitutional amendment that critics said would have made solar more expensive. Supporters said the measure would have promoted solar in Florida.

SolarCity has installed systems for more than 300,000 customers in 27 states.