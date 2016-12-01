© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Top Solar Provider Moves Into Florida's Residential Market

By Amy Green
Published December 1, 2016 at 6:52 AM EST
Solar panels. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The nation's top solar provider is moving into Florida's residential market.

SolarCity initially will serve customers of Orlando Utilities Commission and Duke Energy and will expand elsewhere in the state in the coming months.

The Tesla Motors subsidiary is opening an installation center in Clermont and is hiring for sales and operations positions.

The announcement comes after Florida voters in November rejected Amendment 1.

That was the utilities-backed state constitutional amendment that critics said would have made solar more expensive. Supporters said the measure would have promoted solar in Florida.

SolarCity has installed systems for more than 300,000 customers in 27 states.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
