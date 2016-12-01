Manatee Markers In Central Florida Getting A Makeover

Waterway signs to protect manatees along the St. Johns River are getting an upgrade. Starting in January, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will repair or replace 150 manatee protection zone markers in Volusia, Lake and Putnam Counties.

These signs let boaters know their boundaries. The FWC’s Ryan Moreau said markers get upgraded every few years after some begin to fade.

“In between that three years, signs can go missing or somebody might, in some of our more rural areas, you know shoot holes in our signs and so what we end up doing is every three years go through and just basically do refreshers,” said Moreau.

This project costs $98,000 and is expected to wrap up in March.