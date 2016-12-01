© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UPDATE: Apollo Astronaut Buzz Aldrin "Recovering Well" After Medical Evacuation From South Pole

By Brendan Byrne
Published December 1, 2016 at 9:15 AM EST
Buzz Aldrin 'recovering well' in New Zealand. Photo: Twitter
In a tweet, Aldrin’s manager says the former astronaut has fluid in his lungs, but is recovering well after a successful medical evacuation to New Zealand. He’s being kept overnight for evaluation.

Aldrin was flown from a research base in the South Pole to Christchurch, New Zealand – with a stop on the Antarctic coast.

The private tour company escorting Aldrin on the South Pole trip said he was ailing and his condition deteriorated – so they asked for a medical transport.

The National Science Foundation provided a medical evacuation plane for Aldrin, along with medical care.

Aldrin, now 86 years old, was the second man to walk on the moon in 1969.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
