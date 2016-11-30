© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Lodging For Vet Families Coming To Orlando VA

By Abe Aboraya
Published November 30, 2016 at 1:00 AM EST
The Fisher House starts construction at the Orlando VA Medical Center this month.
The Fisher House starts construction at the Orlando VA Medical Center this month.

The Orlando VA Medical Center breaks ground today on a place for family members to stay while a loved one is getting treated.

The Fisher House will open in late 2017 with space for 16 families. Those families of veterans being treated can stay at the Fisher House for free, and the foundation even offers donated frequent flier miles.

There are already six Fisher House locations in Florida, and two more are planned in the Tampa area.

Nationwide, the Fisher House Foundation served more than 27,000  families in 2015. The Fisher House foundation said it has saved families $320 million in lodging costs over the last 25 years, and that families have $100 million dollars in aairfare costs by collecting frequent flier miles.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WMFE
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details