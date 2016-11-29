© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Asks "What To Do With Poo?"

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 29, 2016 at 9:50 AM EST
Photo: NASA / HeroX
Photo: NASA / HeroX

NASA is asking the public for help solving a problem of long-duration space flight: What to do with poo?

Here’s the problem: If humans are going to travel past low-earth orbit, they’re going to be farther away from home. If something goes wrong, like a loss of cabin pressure, they’ll have to live inside their space suits for up to 6 days.

So what do you do with urine and fecal matter during that time? Until now, astronauts only needed to be in their spacesuits, kind of like a wearable life boat, for about 10 hours. They used simple urine collection systems and adult diapers.

But long-term wear has its own set of challenges. Somehow, it needs to be moved away from the body in order to prevent infection or rash. And it needs to operate in microgravity.

The crowd-sourced challenge is a "competition to source a system that routes and collects human waste away from the body, hands-free, for fully suited astronauts."

A group of NASA scientists will select up to three written proposal to continue researching – with the winners sharing a $30,000 prize.

Have an idea for NASA? Visit their crowd-sourcing site to submit a solution: Space Poop Challenge

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details