Intersection: Florida History With Ben Brotemarkle

Where did Orlando get its name? How do you pin down the identity of a state as transient and diverse as Florida? You might find answers to these questions on Florida Frontiers- the Florida Historical Society’s weekly radio show.

The show's host, Ben Brotemarkle, says Florida’s not really a melting pot, more like a gumbo. Brotemarkle’s been cataloging the ingredients that make up the rich history of the Sunshine State on his show since 2009, and he says there’s no shortage of new discoveries to make.