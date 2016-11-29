© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Florida History With Ben Brotemarkle

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 29, 2016 at 7:41 AM EST
How did Orlando get its name? A plaque commemorating Orlando Reeves sits on the shore of Lake Eola, but Ben Brotemarkle says the origins may be more Shakespearean. Photo by Visitor7 via Wikimedia Commons
Where did Orlando get its name? How do you pin down the identity of a state as transient and diverse as Florida? You might find answers to these questions on Florida Frontiers- the Florida Historical Society’s weekly radio show.

The show's host, Ben Brotemarkle, says Florida’s not really a melting pot, more like a gumbo. Brotemarkle’s been cataloging the ingredients that make up the rich history of the Sunshine State on his show since 2009, and he says there’s no shortage of new discoveries to make.

